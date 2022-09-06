iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Karlinski Andrew C’s Largest Position

Karlinski Andrew C decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 11.4% of Karlinski Andrew C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Karlinski Andrew C’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $71.26. 2,754,726 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.53. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

