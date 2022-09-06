iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,280 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $30,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,328,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 223.9% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 18,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 264.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 16,398 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,848. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.04 and a 200 day moving average of $246.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.