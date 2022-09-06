iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.60. 855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,692. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.39 and its 200 day moving average is $231.17. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

