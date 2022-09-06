Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Hits One Day Volume of $127,663.00

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001584 BTC on exchanges. Isiklar Coin has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $127,663.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Isiklar Coin Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin (CRYPTO:ISIKC) is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,295,305 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc. Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io.

Isiklar Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Isiklar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Isiklar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

