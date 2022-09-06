Ispolink (ISP) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.12 Million

Ispolink (ISP) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, Ispolink has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Ispolink has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $529,351.00 worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ispolink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ispolink Coin Profile

Ispolink (CRYPTO:ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,756,425,785 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink.

Buying and Selling Ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

