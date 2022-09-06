Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-$5.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.41. 561,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,016. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.23.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

