Jarvis+ (JAR) Market Capitalization Tops $172,628.15

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Jarvis+ coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $172,628.15 and approximately $65,182.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

