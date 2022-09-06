JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.51

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 235644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBLU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,074,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,863 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,501,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,283 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,291,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,514 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $23,103,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.