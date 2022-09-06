JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

JOANN Stock Performance

JOAN stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. JOANN has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.20). JOANN had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. JOANN’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JOANN will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in JOANN by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in JOANN by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in JOANN by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in JOANN by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JOAN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JOANN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

