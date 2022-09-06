JOE (JOE) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

JOE (JOE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, JOE has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One JOE coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market cap of $74.58 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002502 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001691 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00835379 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015645 BTC.
JOE Coin Profile
JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 323,408,045 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
JOE Coin Trading
