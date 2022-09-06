Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Joint from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Maxim Group raised shares of Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.17.

Joint Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of Joint stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Joint has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.77 million. Joint had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 6,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $91,378.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,111,868 shares in the company, valued at $29,270,490.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Joint

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Joint by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Joint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Featured Stories

