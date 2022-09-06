JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Price Target to €10.20

InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.60 ($9.80) to €10.20 ($10.41) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on InPost from €8.60 ($8.78) to €9.00 ($9.18) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS:INPOY opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. InPost has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

