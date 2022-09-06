JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) a GBX 285 Price Target

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 285 ($3.44) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 100.39% from the company’s current price.

BT Group – CLASS A Stock Down 1.7 %

LON BT.A traded down GBX 2.43 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 142.22 ($1.72). 20,171,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,417,938. BT Group – CLASS A has a 1-year low of GBX 134.85 ($1.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 201.40 ($2.43). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 170.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 179.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.47. The company has a market cap of £14.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,094.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at BT Group – CLASS A

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Philip Jansen sold 216,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £346,880 ($419,139.68).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

