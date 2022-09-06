Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kamada from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.
Kamada Price Performance
KMDA opened at $4.85 on Friday. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $215.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 0.97.
Institutional Trading of Kamada
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
Further Reading
