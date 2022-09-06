Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kamada from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

KMDA opened at $4.85 on Friday. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $215.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Kamada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in Kamada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kamada by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kamada by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kamada by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter.

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

