Karbo (KRB) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $63.00

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Karbo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0419 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Karbo has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Karbo has a market capitalization of $398,813.84 and approximately $63.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.19 or 0.00795855 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Karbo

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,509,280 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com.

Karbo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.