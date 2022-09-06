Karlinski Andrew C Has $102,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Karlinski Andrew C lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 414.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.86. The company had a trading volume of 38,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,378. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.35. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $44.83.

