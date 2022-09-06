Karlinski Andrew C Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Karlinski Andrew C increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 3.8% of Karlinski Andrew C’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Karlinski Andrew C’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $295.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,715,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,556,328. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

