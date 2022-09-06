Karlinski Andrew C Invests $32,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $646,253,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $553,637,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $329,472,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,028,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.38. The company had a trading volume of 50,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,387. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

