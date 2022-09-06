Karlinski Andrew C Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Karlinski Andrew C trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

BATS:ACWV traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.23. The company had a trading volume of 160,390 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.13.

