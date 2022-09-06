Karlinski Andrew C Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,623,000 after acquiring an additional 97,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $251,397,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.67. The stock had a trading volume of 116,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,557. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.86 and its 200 day moving average is $172.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.32 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

