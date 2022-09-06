Karlinski Andrew C Purchases New Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Aptiv by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.65. The stock had a trading volume of 18,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,294. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $84.14 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $644,905.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,560,826.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Further Reading

