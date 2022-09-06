KARMA Price Down 1.3% This Week (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $3.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KARMA has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001516 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00114103 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00068202 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io.

Buying and Selling KARMA

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.