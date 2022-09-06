Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $16.47 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. trimmed its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,675 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Extra Space Storage worth $16,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 249,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.13. 2,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.70 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.06.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 90.36%.

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

