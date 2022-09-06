Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $21.28 Million Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. reduced its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 409,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,078 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned about 0.18% of CubeSmart worth $21,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,172,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,344,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,690,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,419 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,181,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in CubeSmart by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,105,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 906,388 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $46.29. 5,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,256. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

