Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $28.74 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 243,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $28,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 63.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 241,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after buying an additional 93,980 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 15,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3,296.0% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $93.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,166. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.21. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

