Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $78.54 Million Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,675 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health accounts for about 2.4% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned about 1.11% of Encompass Health worth $78,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Encompass Health by 83.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,684. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $81.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.95.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Encompass Health to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.10.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

