Kempen Capital Management N.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,800 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned about 0.11% of Invitation Homes worth $26,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on INVH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price target on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 277,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 63.98, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average of $38.21. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 154.39%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

