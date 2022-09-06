Kempen Capital Management N.V. Sells 91,100 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. reduced its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,100 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned about 0.15% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $18,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REXR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 736.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 28,732 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 15,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,001,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 48,252 shares of company stock worth $3,009,629 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REXR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

NYSE:REXR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,035. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.84 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 132.63%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Stories

