Kempen Capital Management N.V. Sells 9,540 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,540 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $30,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,154 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484,786 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,078 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.44. 73,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,618,782. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $218.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

