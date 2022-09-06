Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group downgraded Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE KMT traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 68,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,875. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $41.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $530.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.09 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

About Kennametal

(Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.