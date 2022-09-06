Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.

Shares of KTCC opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research report on Friday. They set a hold rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Key Tronic in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

