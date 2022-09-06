Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.
Key Tronic Price Performance
Shares of KTCC opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research report on Friday. They set a hold rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Key Tronic Company Profile
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Key Tronic (KTCC)
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
- Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.