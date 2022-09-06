Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,168.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $125,721.45 and $1,168.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications.

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

