Kings Point Capital Management Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,842 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 35,604 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 52,199 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,093,567 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $108,782,000 after purchasing an additional 357,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 94,614 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,904,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $173.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.91.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

