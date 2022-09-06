Kings Point Capital Management Increases Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $13,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.5 %

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.34. 13,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,906. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.11 and a 200 day moving average of $246.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.30 and a 12-month high of $460.21.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.67.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

