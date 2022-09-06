Kings Point Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 568,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 21,141 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 227,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $690,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.33. 124,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,529,413. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.78. The company has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

