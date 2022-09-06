Kings Point Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.7 %

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.92. 316,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,907,547. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

