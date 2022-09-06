Kings Point Capital Management Purchases Shares of 295,778 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 295,778 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,247,000. Shell accounts for approximately 1.4% of Kings Point Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $1,006,050,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $228,638,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $267,791,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth about $181,177,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.18. 123,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,976,246. The company has a market cap of $203.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

