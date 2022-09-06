Kings Point Capital Management Sells 340 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Kings Point Capital Management reduced its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,312 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,797,802 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $151,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $140,492,000 after purchasing an additional 132,600 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,226,484 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $103,515,000 after purchasing an additional 81,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $92,207,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEP. CIBC began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE NEP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,541. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average of $75.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

