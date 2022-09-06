Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €29.00 ($29.59) price target by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential downside of 23.86% from the stock’s previous close.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €77.00 ($78.57) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, August 1st. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($60.20) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Kion Group Price Performance

FRA KGX traded down €1.79 ($1.83) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €38.09 ($38.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,183 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €42.15 and a 200-day moving average price of €52.48. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($83.49).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

