KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,596 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.25% of KLA worth $136,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in KLA by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $335.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $350.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.16.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

