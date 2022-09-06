Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Trading Down 2%

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 33,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 41,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.
Know Labs Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $97.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.40.
Know Labs Company Profile
Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies in the United States. Its technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a molecular signature. The company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into various wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors.
