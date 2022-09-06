Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.67

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.67 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 96578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADRNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €31.00 ($31.63) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.85 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.3784 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is currently 28.91%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.