Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Given New €3.90 Price Target at Societe Generale

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from €4.00 ($4.08) to €3.90 ($3.98) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €4.40 ($4.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.55 ($3.62) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke KPN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KKPNY traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,028. Koninklijke KPN has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

