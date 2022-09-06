Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives $15.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. HSBC cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Krispy Kreme Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $19.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.94 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Krispy Kreme’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $378,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,834,623 shares in the company, valued at $35,744,596.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,348 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,789,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 317.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,776,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lexington Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,573,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

See Also

