LABS Group Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $64,282.00 (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $64,282.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005290 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002498 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001708 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00874411 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016490 BTC.
LABS Group Profile
LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio.
LABS Group Coin Trading
