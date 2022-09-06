Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Lowered to $543.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $550.00 to $543.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.00.

Lam Research stock traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $424.78. 8,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $487.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 37.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

