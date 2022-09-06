Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives $48.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LVS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after acquiring an additional 519,620 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,255,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,289,366,000 after buying an additional 14,576,547 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,793,305 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,000,757,000 after buying an additional 440,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,087,879 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $819,685,000 after buying an additional 1,184,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after acquiring an additional 394,616 shares during the period. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.