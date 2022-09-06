Lead Wallet Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $241,329.30 and approximately $2,747.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00879074 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016556 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog.

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.