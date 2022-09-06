Leading Edge Materials (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating) traded down 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 119,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 69,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Leading Edge Materials Stock Down 5.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29.

Leading Edge Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leading Edge Materials Corp. explores for and develops a portfolio of raw material projects in Europe. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that includes four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

