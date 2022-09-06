Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lee Enterprises from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Lee Enterprises Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Lee Enterprises stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. Lee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Institutional Trading of Lee Enterprises
Lee Enterprises Company Profile
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lee Enterprises (LEE)
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.