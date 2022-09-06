Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lee Enterprises from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Lee Enterprises stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. Lee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management raised its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

